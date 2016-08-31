Additional allocation of teachers expected in Azerbaijan

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ It is planned to conduct additional allocation of candidates with appropriate passing score for admission to the vacancies of teachers who were unable to take the selected position due to the lack of points or non-participation in the contest.

Report was told in the Ministry of Education, they can select the proposed job, visiting personal page on 3-5 September.

Firstly recruitment of remaining 1558 vacancies will be announced and then for new jobs that have appeared after the competition.

After the completion of the additional allocation candidates who will be eligible to take the job will be invited for the contest.

Educators who pass this stage will be employed.