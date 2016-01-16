Academy of Sciences: 60% of the lands in Azerbaijan exposed to erosion

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Production and stocks of grain in Azerbaijan should become a matter of paramount importance. This is a strategic product."

Report was told by the Acting Director of the Institute of Erosion and Irrigation of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Zakir Aliyev.

According to him, greater attention to the sphere of agriculture will be an additional incentive for rural workers, will lead to increased land use, regulate production of various kinds: "Azerbaijan also before the devaluation partially provided itself with agricultural products. In the case of the adoption of additional measures most of the public demand will be satisfied at the expense of domestic production."

The Director noted that, in Azerbaijan there is a need for the development of horticulture, in particular, viticulture: "Viticulture brings big profits and this area should be expanded. In Azerbaijan imported sufficient quantity of production, but the quality of our fruits and vegetables is higher than imported products. They are competitive, but you must increase productivity due to necessary care and technology. "

According to Z. Aliyev, 60% of the lands in Azerbaijan exposed to erosion: "Climate change, human factors, lack of proper care of the irrigated land and the use of illegal technologies leads to deterioration of suitable land. There is also a shortage of water, causing lower yields".

He noted that the Institute of erosion and irrigation technologies are tested and implemented to improve the yield of saving water: "Today, the water reserves of Azerbaijan make up 14% of the total reserves of the South Caucasus. This is the lowest figure in comparison with other countries."