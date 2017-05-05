5th Scientific and Technical Conference concluded its work at BHOS

© BANM

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ The 5th Student Scientific and Technical Conference dedicated to 94th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev concluded its work at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS).

Report was informed in the BHOS press service, the conference closing ceremony gathered management, professors and teachers of BHOS, and representatives of transnational companies operating in Azerbaijan such as BP, Emerson Process Management, ABB, Avandsis Group and Halliburton.

Addressing the attendees, BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov expressed his gratitude to the Organizational Committee for arrangements made to conduct the conference successfully. He also thanked the Higher School professors and lecturers, conference participants and representatives of international companies who took an interest in the Higher School students’ scientific and research activities. Speaking about important role of science and education in society, the Rector informed the audience about BHOS activities aimed at raising young people interest in scientific and research work and told about the Higher School teachers’ contribution to education of the young generation. Elmar Gasimov also wished the students every success and new achievements in the future.

Representatives of SOCAR and international companies operating in Azerbaijan thanked BHOS management for successful organization of the conference and for the Higher School’s contribution to development of Azerbaijani science and education. The speakers highly praised BHOS activities aimed at training of highly qualified national specialists and spoke positively about their cooperation with the Higher School in this field.

Then Rector Elmar Gasimov awarded the students, whose reports were recognized as best among presented at the conference. They received diplomas of various degrees from BHOS and valuable gifts from SOCAR, BP, Statoil, Total, Emerson Process Management, ABB, Avandsis Group, Halliburton and Confidence Capital.

Certificates and recognition gifts were presented as follows: Petroleum Engineering section – two students, Process Automation Engineering section – two students, Chemical Engineering section – four students, and Physics and Mathematics section – four students.