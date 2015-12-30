5-day holiday begins at Azerbaijani schools tomorrow

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ Five-day holiday will begin at Azerbaijani secondary schools tomorrow.

Report informs, December 31-January 5 will be non-academic days.

Next winter holiday for all students will be 5 days, from January 27 till January 31. Second half-year in schools covers February 1-June 14. During this period, 5-day (May 1-5) additional spring holiday is considered only for primary schools.

As well as 8-day spring vacation from March 17 till 24 is not considered this year. Reason is large number of non-working days during Novruz holiday. Therefore, additional spring vacation is not intended for students.