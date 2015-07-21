47th International Chemistry Olympiad kicks off in Baku

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ The 47th International Chemistry Olympiad has today started at Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

Report informs, the opening ceremony of the Olympiad, organized by Baku branch of Lomonosov Moscow State University, was attended by nearly 300 delegates from 75 countries, including more than 250 scientists, chemical experts, observers, team leaders and guests, Azerbaijani state and government officials, representatives of diplomatic corps accredited in the country.

The ceremony featured announcement of the teams participating in the Olympiad.

Addressing the opening ceremony, rector of Baku Branch of Lomonosov Moscow State University, corresponding member of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences Nargiz Pashayeva welcomed the participants. She said she is pleased and proud to chair this important and joyful event.

Professor Nargiz Pashayeva declared the 47th International Chemistry Olympiad open.

The Olympiad will run until July 29.

The decision to hold the Olympiad at Baku branch of the Moscow State University was adopted by the Steering Committee of the International Chemistry Olympiad in Washington on July 3, 2012. This decision attests to the prestige and international recognition of accomplishments of Baku branch of Moscow State University.

The closing ceremony of the 46th International Chemistry Olympiad was held on July 28. According to tradition, during the ceremony, the organizers of the Olympiad in Hanoi handed over the Olympic flag to the representative of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan is the second CIS country after Russia to earn the right to hold the International Chemistry Olympiad among high school students.

The 47th International Chemistry Olympiad is supported by Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports Ministry, State Oil Company (SOCAR) and Heydar Aliyev Center.