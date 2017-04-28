2nd SOCAR International Caspian and Central Asia Downstream Forum Trading, Logistics, Refining, Petrochemicals concluded

© BANM

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ The 2nd SOCAR International Caspian and Central Asia Downstream Forum – Trading, Logistics, Refining, Petrochemicals commemorating the National Leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev’s 94th anniversary concluded in Baku. It was jointly organized by the Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and a British company Confidence Capital Ltd with support from SOCAR.

Report was informed in the BHOS press service.

The seventh session of the Forum focused on the overview of refining and petrochemical industry in the Caspian Region and Central Asia. The session featured reports by the following speakers: “Tasks and prospects of the carbamide plant in Azerbaijan” by Director of the Carbamide plant Khayal Jafarov; “Prospects and challenges of petrochemical industry of Azerbaijan” by Deputy Head of Modernisation and Reconstruction Department of Azerikimya Fazail Yusifov; “Status and prospects of refining and petrochemical industry in Azerbaijan” by Chief Engineer of SOCAR Downstream Project Management team Metin Ragimov; “Detailed analysis of refining and petrochemical industry of the Caspian region” by Director of the Caspian Barrel Research Centre Ilham Shaban; “Methanol Produciton Techologies” by Director General "SOCAR Methanol" LLCElnur Mustafayev; and “How to be among the first 25 per cent in terms of indications. Digital ecosystem of Plantweb” by General Manager on Turkey and South Caspian region of Emerson LLC Burak Gurkan.

Business Development Manager for CIS of Cool Sorption company Mikhail Babkin and Regional Manager of Pentair Valves & Controls Ferruh Oznur Celikkol made reports at the eighth session of the forum, which was dedicated to innovative technologies and production efficiency in refining and petrochemicals.

More than 150 delegates including managers of SOCAR’s units, members of Azerbaijani Parliament, high-level officials, industry leaders, analysts, trade and financial experts, top executives, managers and experts from ministries and transnational oil&gas, refining, logistics , companies from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and other countries participated in the event.