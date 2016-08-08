182 Azerbaijani students to study in Hungary

Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ Selection of Azerbaijani students, to study at Hungarian higher educational institutions in 2016-2017 academic years, has been completed.

Report was told at the Ministry of Education, the selections, organized within the 'Working Program between the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Ministry of Human Resources of Hungary for the years 2015-2017' were held jointly with the Hungarian side.

A final decision was made after analyzing documents of the candidates by the Hungarian Scholarship Board and higher education institutions. According to the results, 182 people won the right to study at higher education institutions of Hungary.

The vast majority of the students got an opportunity to study at the University of Debrecen, Budapest Business School, Corvinus University of Budapest and at other higher education institutions on the specialties of Computer Science, Economics, Agriculture, Business Administration, Tourism, Engineering, Chemistry and others. 104 of them will study for master degree, 71 for bachelor, 6 for doctor's and 1 for basic higher medical education.