Patents to 118 inventions and utility models were granted in Azerbaijan this year.

Intellectual Property Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan told Report that in 2019, the agency received applications (proper documents) for 118 inventions and 33 utility models. A positive response was given to 138 appeals, 4 were rejected.

It was noted that 57 appeals were in chemistry, 54 in design and mechanics, 4 in cooking, 3 in confectionary and drinks.