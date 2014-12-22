Negative balance of trade with CIS countries increased by 19%

Baku. December 20. REPORT.AZ/ As of January-November, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and CIS countries decreased by 29.3% and amounted to 2,639 bln dollars in comparison with the same period of previous year.

Report informs referring the State Statistics Committee, 787.2 million dollars of commercial operations were exported, 1,851 bln dollars were imported.Thus, 1,064 billion dollars negative balance observed in trade with CIS countries. Compared to the same period last year the volume of exports decreased by 44.5% and imports by 20%, while the negative balance increased by 18.6%.

Total share of CIS trade operations in exports amounted 3.8%, while imports made 22.8%.

During the reporting period, volume of exports to Russia, which is the main trading partner with CIS countries decreased by 40.7% per annum, amounting 600.7 mln dollars, while imports decreased by 15.7% amounting 1,167 bln dollars.

During January-November commercial operations were carried out with a total of 147 foreign trade partner countries worth 28.825 bln dollars.

8.112 bln dollars were trade imports, 20.713 bln dollars were export operations.As a result there was a positive balance of 12.601 bln dollars trading operations. Compared to the same period last year, imports decreased by16,6% exports by 5.8%, while the positive balance increased by 2.7%.