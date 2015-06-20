Food imports increase in Azerbaijan

Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ During the January-May food products in the amount of 470,5 mln US dollars were imported in Azerbaijan.

"Report" inform referring to the State Customs Committee, it is more by 10.07%.compared to the same period last year.Meat imports increased by 0.26% for 5 months and reached 9.2 mln dollars, fruits and vegetables increased by 2.4 times amounting to 33.1 mln dollars, wheat increased by 49.2% and reached 184.6 mln dollars.

According to the report imports of sugar, milk, butter, vegetable and animal fats and oils decreased.Thus, the import of sugar fell by 35.75% amounting to 45.8 mln dollars, animal and vegetable fat and oil decreased by 14.05%. amounting to 35.6 mln dollars, and butter decreased by 0.88% amounting to 10.5 mln dollars, dairy imports decreased by 9.23% amounting to 2.7 mln dollars.

According to the report for the period of January-May, imports of food products constituted 11.57% of the country's total imports.

During January-May Azerbaijan conducted trade operations worth 9 350 mln dollars in 133 countries.Trade turnover decreased by 28.01% compared to the same period last year.Imports increased by 15.91% amounting to 4 067,8 mln dollars, exports decreased by 44.28% to 5 282.2 mln dollars.