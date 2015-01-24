Exports from Azerbaijan to the CIS countries sharply reduced

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ Volume of exports from Azerbaijan to the CIS countries for 2014 decreased by 44.5% to $ 838.1 million. Report informs referring to , with reference to the State Customs Committee, in the reporting period, the import to Azerbaijan from CIS countries decreased by 18.4% to $ 2.083 billion. Thus, the negative balance of trade with the CIS countries increased by 19.3% annually and amounted to 1, 245 billion USD.

Among the transactions with the CIS countries the share of the Russian Federation made 640.3 million USD, or 76.4% of total exports, as well as 1.315 billion USD, or 63.1% of total imports. In 2014, exports to Russia decreased by 40.6%, imports - by 12.7% annually.

In 2014 total volume of trade transactions of Azerbaijan with 150 countries decreased by 10.58% to $ 31.016 billion, of which 21.829 billion USD are the operations accounted for exports, and 9.188 billion USD is share of the import operation. Thus, the foreign trade turnover made positive balance of $ 12.641 billion.