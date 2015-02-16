​EC Vice-President: "Deliveries of Azeri gas to Europe may be launched in 2019"

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ The conflicts in the south-east of Ukraine forced the member states to accelerate the diversification of sources of natural energy resources and the process of creating a European Energy Union.

Report informs citing Itar-Tass, it was declared by the deputy chairman of the European Commission Maroš Šefčovič on Sunday.

"The European Energy Union will provide energy security to the EU " said the Slovak diplomat.

As an alternative for gas supplier to the EU, the EC Vice-President considers Azerbaijan. He added that the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor project had already started. On this route the gas from the Caspian region will be supplied to Europe.

"This is the only project that guarantees us a major new gas supplies from a new source. We also talk about the major construction projects, the implementation cost of which is estimated at 45 billion Euros," said Šefčovič.

Diplomat predicts the possibility of starting the supply of Azerbaijani gas to European consumers in 2019.