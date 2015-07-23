Deputy oil minister: Iran may start LNG supplies to Europe in 5-10 years

Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ Iran may start liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies to Europe in 5-10 years, Report informs citing Russian TASS Agency, Iran’s Deputy Oil Minister Amir Hossein Zamaninia said today.

The deputy minister said such option is more preferable than building a gas pipeline to supply gas to European nations.

Zamaninia said the price in Europe now is much lower than in South-East Asia and therefore there is no sense in pipeline gas supplies to Europe.

Europe may become the market for Iranian gas in the mid-term, the official said at the Iran/EU investment and trade conference.

Zamaninia said the EU always consumed Iranian oil. Europe may be a market for the Iranian gas in the mid-term and long-term, he added. The deputy minister said natural gas will remain the preferable energy source in the foreseeable future.

Iran and the EU may reach long-term relations in politics and the economy and in oil and gas sphere, Iran’s deputy minister said.