    Azerbaijan-US business meeting to be held in Baku

    15 US companies expected to attend the event

    Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan-US business meeting will be held during the visit of United States (US) delegation of businessmen on November 19.

    Report informs referring to the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) the event will be attended by 15 US companies from construction, energy, ICT, chemical, food processing, education, engineering, fire fighting technology, medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, aviation, transportation, construction machine and technology, cosmetic and detergent products and other industries.

    The event supported by the Ministry of Economy and Industry and organized by AZPROMO.

