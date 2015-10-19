American company suspends activity in Karabakh after intervention of Azerbaijan

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Economy and Industry (MEI) in cooperation with the relevant agencies consistently works to prevent illegal activities of foreign companies and organizations in territories of Azerbaijan occupied by Armenia.

Report was told in the press service of MEI.

So, in connection with the received information about the intention of representation in Armenia, the US company to provide services in the field of auditing and tax consultancy Grant Thornton International to organize the production of publications that promote economic activity in the occupied territories, the official representative of the company in Azerbaijan was invited to the Ministry of Economy and Industry.During the meeting they explained in detail measures of responsibility in accordance with national, including tax, customs, financial, immigration law, for the conduct of illegal economic activities in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, brought to the attention of the unacceptability of committing such actions by the company Grant Thornton International and demanded to inform the central office about it.Along with this, Grant Thornton International sent a letter to reflect position of Azerbaijan.

As a result of the measures taken, the company Grant Thornton International has officially declared that raised issue was discussed at the highest level in the company's central office, where sympathetic to the concern of the Azerbaijani side, and decided not to conduct in the future any propagandistic work, as well as not to make a business tour guides called "Nagorno-Karabakh", or other similar publications.

Ministry of Economy and Industry once again brought to the attention of international companies and organizations, that serious measures will be taken in any economic activity in the occupied territories in contravention of international legal standards and laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan.