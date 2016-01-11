World celebrates Day of National Parks and Reserves today

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/Today world celebrates Day of National Parks and Reserves.

Report informs, 9 national parks, 11 state reserves exist in Azerbaijan.

National parks are territories, in which special ecological, historical, aesthetic and natural complexes of other importance locates, having environmental protection, scientific research status.

Currently, national parks consist 3.7% of country's territory.

Reserves and national parks also bear scientific importance.

Goy-Gol State Nature Reserve is the first reserve in Azerbaijan, was established in 1925.

Notably, 24 nature preserves exist in Azerbaijan.