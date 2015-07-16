Windy weather terms to continue in Baku on July 17

Baku. 16 July. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for July 17 in Azerbaijan was announced. +29°C temperature is expected in Baku tomorrow.

Report was told by Asif Verdiyev, the chief hydrologist of Hydro-metrological forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, variable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on July 17. North-west wind will blow and intensify occasionally. Air temperature will be +20+24°C at night and +25+29°C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, lightning and occasional rain are expected. West wind will blow and intensify in various places. Air temperature will be +20+25°C at night and +28+33°C in the daytime; +13+18°C at night and +22+26°C in the daytime in mountains.

In Absheron beaches, water temperature of the sea will be +22 +23°C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran and Bilgah while +23+24°C in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan and +24 +25°C in Turkan, Hovsan and Shikhov.