Windy weather continues, ecologists predict snow in mountainous areas - WARNING

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to report, on April 25 in Baku and Absheron peninsula the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. However, intermittent rain is expected in some places at night. Mild north-west wind will be stronger.

Air temperature will be 7-10 C at night, 14-17 C in daytime, in Baku 7-9 C at night, 14-16 C in daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will rise from 763 mm mercury column to 771 mm of mercury column. Relative humidity will be 75-85% at night, 60-70% in afternoon.

Ministry warns that north-west, north wind will intensify in Baku and Absheron peninsula on April 25 in afternoon.

In some regions of Azerbaijan, lightning and intermittent rain is expected. Snow is expected in mountainous areas. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 7-12 C at night, 15-20 C in daytime, in mountains 2-7 C at night, 8-13 C in daytime.