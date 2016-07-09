WHO: After 15 years, climate change will cause an additional 250 000 deaths a year

Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/ By 2030, climate change will cause an additional 250 000 deaths every year from malaria, heat stress and undernutrition alone.

Report informs citing the UN News Center, this information stated at the last WHO conference in Paris dedicated to impact of climate change on health.

Warming and increasing humidity will lead to dissemination of insects- disease vectors. Crops will be affected by droughts, rainstorms, excessive heat, which will cause people to starve.

The climate agreement, which has been adopted in December, 2015 in Paris, provides measures for adaptation to climate changes. Plans for protection of population health from more serious consequences of climate change are among them.