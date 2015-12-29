Weather will sharply change, snow predicted in Baku

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December 30, in Baku and Absheron peninsula the weather will worsen from the night, will be occasionally rainy, wet snow in some places will be replaced by snow on December 31.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

Strong north-west wind will blow. The temperature will drop to extremely 5-10 degrees in comparison with the previous days. Unstable weather will continue until January 3.

In Azerbaijani northern and western regions on December 30 in the afternoon a sharp change of weather is expected, intermittent rain and sleet predicted, sleet will be replaced by snow in some places. The temperature will drop to extremely 5-10 degrees in comparison with the previous days. Unstable weather will continue up to January 4.