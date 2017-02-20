Weather will be warmer tomorrow

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, on February 21, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

Weather will be foggy in some places. Southwest wind will intensify at times.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 0+2° C at night, +8+12° C in the daytime, in Baku 0+2° C at night, +10+12° C in daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will fall from 770 mm to 764 mercury column. Relative humidity will be 65-75 % at night, 50-60 % in the afternoon.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be -3+2° C at night, +10+15° C in daytime, in the mountains -1-6° C of frost at night, +5+10° C in daytime.