Weather will be unstable tomorrow, temperature to drop 7 C - WARNING

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast in Azerbaijan for April 13 was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on April 13, the weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. Light fog predicted in some places at the morning. North-west wind will blow and intensify at times.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 8-11 C at night, 14-18 C in daytime, in Baku 8-10 C at night, 16-18 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 760 mm mercury column; relative humidity will be 60-70%.

Lightning, intermittent rain is expected in some regions of Azerbaijan on April 13 and shower rains in some places. Snow is predicted in mountains. Fog will be observed in the morning. West wind will blow and intensify in some places at times.

Temperature will be 5-10 C at night, 15-20 C in daytime, in mountains 3-6 C at night, 6-9 C in daytime.

The ministry warns, starting from April 13 to April 16, the weather will be unstable in Azebaijan, lightning, intermittent rain are predicted, snowfall is expected in the mountainous areas. Torrential rainfall may fall in some places. Hail is predicted. West wind will blow and intensify in some places at times.

Air temperature will gradually drop by 4-7 degrees compared to previous days. Water level in rivers may increase.