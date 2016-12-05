Weather will be unstable tomorrow in Azerbaijan - WARNING

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, December 6, intermittent rain is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, wet snow and snow expected in some places of capital and the peninsula.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 0-3 C at night, 3-5 C in daytime, in Baku 1-3 C at night, 3-5 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 767 to 779 mm Hg, relative humidity will be 85-95 %.

As for the medical-meteorological prognosis, fluctuation of atmospheric pressure in Absheron peninsula on December 6-8, windy and damp weather will be unfavorable for weather sensitive people.

Rain and fog are expected in Azerbaijani regions. Sleet and snow is predicted in some regions. Precipitation will stop in the afternoon in western regions. It will be intensive in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some places. The temperature will be 0-3 C at night, 3-8 C in the daytime, in the mountains from 4 to 9 degrees C below zero at night and 3-2 C below zero in daytime.

The National Hydrometeorology Department warns that tomorrow north-west wind will blow in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Intermitted rain, wet snow expected in some places. The weather will be unstable in the country, rain, sleet and snow expected. It will be intensive in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some places, roads are likely to ice.