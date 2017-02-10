Weather will be unstable, snow predicted in Azerbaijan - WARNING

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to information, on February 11, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy, foggy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula. North-east wind will blow.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be at 0-2°C of frost at night, +3+5°C in daytime, in Baku -1° C at night, + 3+5° C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 770 mm Hg, higher than normal. Relative humidity will be 75-85%.

The weather will be rainy in Azerbaijani regions, snow, fog is expected. In some places precipitation be intensive. There will be a snowfall break in the afternoon in separate regions. East wind will blow. Air temperature will be -3°-2°C of frost at night, +3+7°C in daytime, in mountains -5-10°C of frost at night, -3°+2°C in daytime.

National Hydrometeorology Department is warning that unstable weather terms in the country will continue until February 14 afternoon. Rainfall and snow is expected. Precipitation will be intensive in some places. In particular, roads will be icy in mountainous areas.