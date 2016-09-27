Weather will be unstable, snow predicted in Azerbaijan - WARNING

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/From September 28, to September 29 afternoon rain is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Rainfall will be intensive in some places. On September 29, north-west wind will intensify occasionally.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

From September 28 to October 2, the weather will be unstable, lightning and intermittent rain is expected.

Heavy rain is predicted in some areas, hail and sleet in mountainous areas, snow is expected. West wind will blow and intensify in some places. The water level in rivers will increase.