Weather will be unstable, rain predicted - WARNING

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources announced weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan.

Report was told in the press service of the ministry, the weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula on March 11, rain predicted in some places at times. North-eastern wind will blow. Temperature on the peninsula will be +4+6 C at night, +8+12 C in daytime, in Baku +4+6 C at night and +10+12 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 764 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 70-80%.

On March 11, the weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions, but drizzle and fog will be observed in some places at night and in the morning, occasional precipitation in some parts of the Greater Caucasus, snow predicted in mountainous areas. Eastern wind will blow. Temperature will be +3+8 at night, +11+16 in daytime, in mountains from -2 degrees of frost to +3 C at night, +4+9 C in daytime.

Ministry warns, starting from March 12 till March 13 morning occasional rain is expected in some regions, snow predicted in mountainous areas. It will be intensive in some places. West wind will intensify at times on March 12. The water level may rise in the rivers.