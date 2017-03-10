Weather will be unstable, rain and snow predicted - WARNING

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced. Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

According to ecologists, on March 11 in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. It will be foggy in some places in the morning. However, rain is expected in some places of the peninsula at night. Mild south wind will blow during the day.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 3-6° C at night, 9-14° C in daytime, in Baku 3-5° C at night, 10-12° C in daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will drop from 768 mm Hg to 764 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 75-85% at night, 85-65% at night, 60-70 % in daytime.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, mild hesitation of the meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula on March 11-13 will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

In Azerbaijani regions fog and drizzle expected at night and in the morning and occasional rain during the day. Snow predicted in mountainous areas, it will be intensive in some places. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 3+8° C at night, +10+15° C in daytime, in the mountains -2+3° C at night, +3+8° C in daytime.

Ministry warns that, on March 11, the weather will be unstable for short-term with intermittent rain in some regions during the day, and snow predicted in mountainous areas. It will be intensive in some places.