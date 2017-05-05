Weather will be unstable in Azerbaijan - WARNING

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ The weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy on May 6.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to report, intermittent rain predicted on some places of the peninsula in the first half of the day.

Mild north-west wind will be replaced by south wind in the daytime.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 13-16 C at night, 20-25 in daytime, in Baku 13-15 C at night, 22-24 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 760 mm Hg in norm. Relative humidity will stay at 70-80%.

Lightning and intermittent rain predicted on some places in Azerbaijani regions. Rain will intensify on some places. Rain will stop in most regions in the evening. West wind will occasionally intensify.

The temperature will be 10-15 C at night, 23-28 C in daytime, on mountains 5-10 C at night, 11-16 C in daytime.

The ministry warns, unstable weather will continue in the country until May 7. Lightning and intermittent rain is expected on some places. Rain will intensify on some places, hail predicted. Water level on rivers will rise.