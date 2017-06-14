Weather will be unstable in Azerbaijan, rain predicted - WARNING

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to report, on June 15, weather will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Mist will be observed on some places in the morning.

South-west wind will be followed by occasionally intensifying north-west wind in the daytime.

The temperature will be 16-18 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 25-30 in the daytime, 16-18 in Baku at night, 27-29 in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop to 753 mm Hg from 758, below norm. Relative humidity will be 75-85%.

Lightning and intermittent rain predicted on some Azerbaijan regions. Hail, intermittent rain will be observed. West wind will blow and occasionally intensify on some places in the daytime.

The temperature will be 14-19 degrees of heat at night, 26-31 in the daytime, 9-14 on mountains at night, 15-20 in the daytime.

The MENR warns, weather will be unstable, lightning and intermittent rain is expected in the territory of the country from June 15 till 17 daytime. Heavy rain, hail will be observed. West wind will blow and occasionally intensify on some places. Water level will rise in rivers, short-term flooding may occur in some mountain rivers.