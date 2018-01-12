 Top
    Close photo mode

    Weather will be unstable in Azerbaijan by January 17 - WARNING

    Temperature will drop by 3-5 C

    Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ The National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources has warned that the weather will be unstable.

    The weather is predicted to be unstable starting from the January 13 evening in the northern regions of the country up to January 17. Ecologists predicted intermittent rain, heavy rain, sleet and snow in some places.

    The western wind will blow and occasionally intensify in some regions.

    Air temperature will gradually drop by 3-5 degrees compared to previous days.

    In mountainous areas and foothills, roads will be icy.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi