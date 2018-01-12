Weather will be unstable in Azerbaijan by January 17 - WARNING

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ The National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources has warned that the weather will be unstable.

The weather is predicted to be unstable starting from the January 13 evening in the northern regions of the country up to January 17. Ecologists predicted intermittent rain, heavy rain, sleet and snow in some places.

The western wind will blow and occasionally intensify in some regions.

Air temperature will gradually drop by 3-5 degrees compared to previous days.

In mountainous areas and foothills, roads will be icy.