Weather will be unstable from May 2 to 5 - WARNING

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources it will be foggy in some places. North wind will be replaced by south-east wind in the daytime.

On May 2, air temperature will be 11-14 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 20-25 in the daytime and 28 degrees in some places, 12-14 in Baku at night, 23-25 in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 763 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 45-50% in daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijan's regions tomorrow, it will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. However, lightning and intermittent rain is expected in some northern and western regions in the afternoon.

Temperature will be 10-15 C at night, 24-29 C in afternoon, in mountains 5-10 C at night, 11-16 C in daytime.

Ministry warns that, from evening of May 2 starting from western regions, the weather will be unstable, lightning and intermittent rain is expected till May 5. It will intensify in some places, hail is expected. The river water level is expected to rise.