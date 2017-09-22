Weather will be unstable: ecologists predict rain- WARNING

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

The weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula on September 23, Report was informed in the press service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. Mostly the weather will be rainless. It will be foggy in some parts of the morning. North-east wind will blow.

Air temperature on the peninsula will be 18-22˚C at night, 29-34˚C in afternoon, in Baku 19-21˚C at night, 30-32˚C in afternoon.

Atmospheric pressure will be 761 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 75-85% at night, 30-35% in afternoon.

According to medical-meteorological forecast, on the background of high temperatures on the Absheron peninsula on September23, humid weather conditions may cause anxiety in meteorological people, but mild north wind is a positive factor.

Lightning and intermittent rain are expected in some places in Azerbaijan's northern regions. Rainfall will be intensive in some places. It will be foggy in the morning. The eastern wind will intensify in some places. The temperature will be 15-20 C at night, 29-34 C in daytime, in mountains 10-15 C at night, 19-24 C in daytime.

The ministry warns that in some regions the weather will be unstable, lightning and intermittent rains are expected from September 23 to 26. Rainfall will intensify in some areas and hail is predicted. West wind will intensify in some places. Water level in rivers may increase.