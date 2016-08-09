Weather will be sunny tomorrow in Azerbaijan

Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ Weather will be sunny in Baku and Absheron peninsula tomorrow.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, on August 10, north-west wind will be replaced by south-east wind in afternoon.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 23-26 C, 35-39 C in the daytime, in Baku 24-26 C at night, 37-39 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions. East wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 21-26 C at night, 35-40 C in the daytime, in some places - 42 C, in the mountains 15-20 C at night, 27-32 C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will be 757 mm Hg. The relative humidity will be 65-75% at night, 25-30 % in the daytime.

Temperature of sea water at Absheron beaches in Sumgayit, Novkhanı, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba will be 25-26 C, in Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan 26-27 C, in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikhov is expected to be 27-28 C.