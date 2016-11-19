Weather will be rainy in Azerbaijan on Sunday

Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, intermittent rain is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, mild north-east wind will blow in the capital and the peninsula on November 20.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 4-7 C at night, 8-10 C in daytime, in Baku 5-7 C at night, 8-10 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be higher than normal - 779 mm Hg, relative humidity will be 80-90 %.

Intermittent rain is expected in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow, sleet and snow is predicted. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 1-5 C at night, 6-10 C in the daytime, in the mountains -2 to -6 degrees C at night, 0-5 C in daytime.