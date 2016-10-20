 Top
    Close photo mode

    Weather will be rainy in Azerbaijan on October 21

    Rain is predicted in Baku and Absheron peninsula

    Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, intermittent rain is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

    Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, a mild north-east wind will blow in the capital and the peninsula on October 21.

    The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 8-10 C at night, 10-13 C in daytime, in Baku 8-10 C at night, 11-13 C in daytime.

    Atmospheric pressure will be higher than normal - 770 mm Hg, relative humidity will be 85-95%.

    Some areas in Azerbaijani regions will be rainy tomorrow. Rainfall in eastern regions will intensify in mountainous regions, sleet and snow is predicted. It will be foggy in some places. East wind will blow.

    The temperature will be 5-10 C at night, 10-14 C in the daytime, in the mountains -2 to 3 degrees C at night, 3-8 C in daytime.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi