Weather will be rainy in Azerbaijan on October 21

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, intermittent rain is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, a mild north-east wind will blow in the capital and the peninsula on October 21.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 8-10 C at night, 10-13 C in daytime, in Baku 8-10 C at night, 11-13 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be higher than normal - 770 mm Hg, relative humidity will be 85-95%.

Some areas in Azerbaijani regions will be rainy tomorrow. Rainfall in eastern regions will intensify in mountainous regions, sleet and snow is predicted. It will be foggy in some places. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 5-10 C at night, 10-14 C in the daytime, in the mountains -2 to 3 degrees C at night, 3-8 C in daytime.