Weather will be rainy in Azerbaijan on January 17

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ The weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy in Baku and Absheron peninsula on tomorrow.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, on January 17 in the morning and evening rain is expected in some places of the peninsula.

Mild south-west wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 3-5 C at night, 8-13 in the daytime, in Baku 3-5 degrees of heat at night, 10-12 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions, but it will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning, the weather is expected to be rainy in the eastern regions. South-west wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 0-5 C at night, 8-13 C in the daytime, in the mountains 3-8 C of frost at night, 5-10 C of heat in the daytime.