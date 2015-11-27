Weather will be rainless in Baku tomorrow

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow, November 28 in Azerbaijan announced.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources that, on November 28 in Baku and Absheron peninsula the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. North wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 6-8 at night, 10-14 in the daytime, in Baku 6-8 degrees at night, 11-13 C in the daytime.

Tomorrow the weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions, will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning, rain is expected in eastern regions. Mild west wind will be replaced by wind.

The temperature will be 3-8 C at night, 10-15 C in the daytime, in the mountains 2-7 C at night, 7-12 C in the daytime.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, on November 28, north wind will intensify occasionally in Absheron peninsula in afternoon, and such weather terms can cause discomfort for weather-sensitive people. On November 29 in the second half of the day until November 30 mild hesitation of the meteorological factors will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.