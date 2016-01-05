Weather will be rainless in Baku on January 6

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow in Baku and Absheron peninsula weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. South-west wind will be followed by north-west wind and will intensify occasionally. The temperature will be 0-3 C at night in Absheron peninsula, 5-9 C in the daytime, in Baku 0-2 C of frost at night, 6-8 C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions on January 6, the weather will be rainy in some places at night and in the morning, snow is expected, but the weather will be mainly dry during the daytime. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 3-8 C at night, 5-10 C in the daytime, in the mountains 5-10 C at night, in the high mountainous areas 15-20 C of frost at night, 0-5 C of frost in the daytime, in some places there will be 4 degrees of frost.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, fluctuation of atmospheric pressure in Absheron peninsula on January 6-8 will be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.