Weather will be rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula tomorrow

Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ Weather will be rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on October 24. Report was told in the Hydrological Forecasts Bureau of the National Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

On October 24 in Baku and Absheron peninsula, weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in the daytime. In the morning will be foggy. Mild south wind will blow.

Temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 11-14 C at night, 16-20 in the daytime, in Baku 12-14 degrees at night, 18-20 C in the daytime.

Weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. Some rain is expected in eastern regions. East wind will blow and intensify occasionally in some places.

The temperature will be 9-14 C at night, 17-22 C in the daytime, in the mountains 2-7 C at night, 12-17 C in the daytime.

According to medical-meteorological forecasts, in the Absheron peninsula weather within 3 days may be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.