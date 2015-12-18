 Top
    Close photo mode

    Weather will be rainless in Azerbaijan

    12 degrees of heat predicted in Baku and Absheron peninsula

    Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December 19, weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy and mainly rainless.

    Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, tomorrow in Baku and Absheron peninsula the north-west wind will blow and intensify occasionally.

    The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 1-4 at night, 8-12 C in the daytime, in Baku 1-3 at night, 10-12 C in the daytime.

    Tomorrow the weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions, it will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. West wind will blow.

    Temperature will be -2 to 3 degrees C at night, 8-13 C in the daytime, in the mountains -3-8 C at night, 2-7 C in the daytime.

    According to medical-meteorological prognosis, the meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula will be favorable for weather-sensitive people up to December 21. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi