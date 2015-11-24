Weather will be rainless in Azerbaijan on November 25

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources that, on November 25 in Baku and Absheron peninsula the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. Mild south-west wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 7-11at night, 13-17 in the daytime, in Baku 8-10 at night, 14-16 C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, the weather will be mainly dry in some places at night and in the morning mist and drizzle is expected in the eastern regions. South-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be 2-7 C at night, 13-18 C in the daytime, in the mountains 2-7 C at night, 12-17 C in the daytime.

From November 25 to 27, the south-west wind will intensify occasionally in Absheron peninsula, that can cause discomfort for most sensitive people.