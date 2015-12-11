Tomorrow weather will be mainly dry in Baku

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, on December 12, foggy and drizzle, mainly dry weather is expected during the day in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

According to the information, mild south wind will blow.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 5-7 degrees at night, 8-12 in the daytime, in Baku 5-7 degrees at night, 10-12 C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions weather will be mainly dry, it will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. Drizzly rain is expected in eastern regions. East wind will blow.

Temperature will be 1-6 C at night, 8-13 C in the daytime, in the mountains 3-8 C at night, 3-8 C in the daytime.

Weather in Absheron peninsula will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.