Weather will be dry tomorrow in Baku

Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced. Report was informed in the National Hydro meteorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly dry. North-west wind will blow. It will be replaced by south-east wind in the afternoon. North-west wind is expected to intensify. Temperature on the peninsula will be 19-23 C at night, 27-32 C in daytime, in Baku 20-22 C at night and 29-31 C in daytime. Atmospheric pressure will be 761 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 65-75% at night and 40-45% in daytime.

North-west wind will intensify at times on Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba beaches tomorrow. The sea water temperature will be 21-22 degrees. North-west wind will intensify at times on Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh beaches. The sea water temperature will be 21-22 degrees.

Occasionally intensifying north wind expected on Absheron Peninsula on June 19 and typical temperatures for June will be particularly favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions. However, lightning and intermittent rain predicted in some northern and western regions. Shower expected in some places. West wind will intensify occasionally in some places.

Temperature will be 17-22 C at night, 29-34 C in daytime, in mountains temperature will be 9-14 at night 18-23 C in the daytime.