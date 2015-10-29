Weather to sharply deteriorate on October 30

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow rain in some areas of Azerbaijan is predicted to be replaced with sleet and snow.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on October 30 in Baku and Absheron peninsula rain is predicted. Sometimes, growing northwest wind in the afternoon will be replaced with the northeast.

At night the air temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 9-11, 12-15 degrees during the day, in Baku will be 9-11at night, 12-14 degrees during the day.

In Azerbaijani regions, sometimes rain is expected and will intensify in some places. In the highlands sleet and snow is expected. Growing of moderate northeast wind is predicted in some places.

The temperature will be 9-11 at night, 12-15 degrees in the daytime, in the mountains at night 0-4, 4-7 degrees in the afternoon.