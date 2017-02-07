Weather will be unstable and cold in Azerbaijan, snow predicted - WARNING

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report informs citing the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, rain is expected in some placesof Baku and Absheron peninsula on February 8 that may be followed by sleet at night.Mild north-west wind will blow and intensify occasionally.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +1+3° C at night, +5+8° C in the daytime, in Baku +1+3° C at night, +5+7° C in daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will raise from 769 mm mercury column to 773. Relative humidity will be 85-95 % at night, 65-75 % in the daytime.

Rain, sleet, snow is expected in northern regions of Azerbaijan on February 8 in the morning and also in most regions in the afternoon.It will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 0-5 ° C at night, +5+9° C in daytime, in the mountains -2-7° C of frost at night, -2+3° C in daytime.

According to the warning, starting from the northern regions on February 8 to 11, the weather will be unstable, rain, sleet, snow is expected.

The temperature will fall gradually by 4-8 °, compared to previous days.West wind will blow and intensify in some places. In particular, roads will be icy in mountainous areas.