Cold snap and snow expected in Baku

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for the next week in Azerbaijan was announced. Deputy Director of the Hydrometrological Forecast Bureau of National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova said to Report that snap cold is expected in the country, particularly in Baku from 17 February till the end of the second decade, strong north wind will intensify in some places. Sleet and snow is expected. Air temperature will fall by 12-17 degrees compared to previous days.

Later an updated forecast will be released, Mammadova said.