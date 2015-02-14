 Top
    Close photo mode

    Cold snap and snow expected in Baku

    In Azerbaijan, the temperature will fall by 7-12 degrees

    Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for the next week in Azerbaijan was announced. Deputy Director of the Hydrometrological Forecast Bureau of National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova said to Report that snap cold is expected in the country, particularly in Baku from 17 February till the end of the second decade, strong north wind will intensify in some places. Sleet and snow is expected. Air temperature will fall by 12-17 degrees compared to previous days.

    Later an updated forecast will be released, Mammadova said.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi