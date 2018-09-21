Weather to be unstable in next two days - WARNING

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for September 22 has been announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydro Meteorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources that tomorrow the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy. Short term rain is predicted in some places during the daytime.North wind will be replaced by moderate south wind in the daytime.

The temperature on the peninsula will be 17-20 C at night, 25-28 C in the daytime, in Baku 18-20 C at night, 25-27 C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be above normal - 765 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 65-75 %.

Lightning and intermittent rain are expected in some regions of Azerbaijan on September 22.

Showers and hail are predicted in some places. East wind will blow and intensify in some places during the day.

The temperature will be 14-18 C at night, 25-30 C in the daytime, in mountains 7-12 C at night and 14-17 C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, comfortable temperatures are expected in the Absheron peninsula on September 22-23, which is favorable for meteo sensitive people.

MENR warns that unstable weather conditions will continue in the country from September 22 daytime till 24 daytime, lightning and intermittent rain are predicted in some places. Showers and hail are expected in some places.

The west wind will blow and occasionally intensify in some places. Water level to increase in rivers and some mountain rivers will cause short-term floods.