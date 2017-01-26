Weather terms will change tomorrow, snow predicted - WARNING

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources has issued a warning about worsening weather terms in Azerbaijan.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the ministry, on January 27 in the morning, weather terms will change and to be unstable in Baku and Absheron peninsula to the end of January, north-west wind will blow and intensify occasionally. Occasional rain, sleet and snow is expected in some places. The temperature will gradually fall by 3-5 degrees compared to previous days.

In northern and western regions, starting from January 27, the weather will be unstable until the end of January, rain, sleet, snow is expected, snow will intensify in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some areas. The temperature will gradually fall by 4-7 degrees. The roads will be icy.