Weather terms will be unfavorable for meteo-sensitive people - WARNING

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on March 30, the weather will be unstable in Baku and Absheron peninsula, occasional rain predicted in some places. Strong north-west wind will blow.

Temperature on the Absheron Peninsula will be 5-7 C at night, 8-12 C in daytime, in Baku 5-7 C at night, 9-11 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will raise from 751 mm mercury column to 763 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 75-85%.

In the regions of Azerbaijan on March 30 thunderstorm and intermittent rainfall predicted, snow may fall in mountainous areas, intensify in some places. Hail predicted. Fog will be observed in some places. The western wind will blow and occasionally intensify in some places.

Temperature will be 5-10 C at night, 13-18 C in daytime. In mountains 2-6 C at night, 6-10 C in daytime.

Ministry warns that from March 30 to March 31 daytime in the Absheron Peninsula, the weather will change drastically compared to the previous day. Strong wind will blow against the background of a significant increase in atmospheric pressure, and temperature's drop by 5-10 degrees will be unfavorable for meteo-sensitive people.