    Weather terms change in Azerbaijan: ecologists predict rain - WARNING

    Air temperature will gradually fall by 4-7 C

    Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ The National Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry warns that the weather will change in Azerbaijan.

    Report was informed in the department that on April 9 in western regions oft he country the weather terms will change in the evening, as well will be unstable until April 11 afternoon, intermittent rain in the mountainous regions and snow in some places will be intensive, lightning and hail is predicted. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

    The temperature will gradually fall by 4-7 degrees.

